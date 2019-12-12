WHITE OAK, Md. — Ten adults, five kids, three dogs, and a cat are now displaced following a fire that affected several townhomes in White Oak, Maryland, Montgomery County fire officials said.

Officials said firefighters were dispatched to the 11100 block of Columbia Pike around 1 a.m. Thursday for a reported fire.

At the scene, firefighters observed smoke showing from the middle of a row of townhomes.

Officials said it took over 85 firefighters to control the 2-alarm fire that affected three townhomes in the area.

Fire investigators determined that the fire started on the second floor of one of the three homes and spread to the attic.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire, officials said.

Heavy damage was reported at the scene so investigators were unable to determine what caused the incident.

Montgomery County fire officials are investigating the fire.

