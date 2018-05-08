ANNE ARUNDEL CO., Md. -- A private school bus overturned Sunday morning in Anne Arundel County, trapping its passengers.
The accident happened on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway, near Route 32.
Anne Arundel Co. Fire says 12 people were transported to the hospital, with 3 adult men sent to Shock Trauma for serious injuries.
Nine other people have minor injuries.
No people have suspected life-threatening injuries.
Most of Baltimore-Washington Parkway 295 southbound is closed. One lane has reopened after the incident.
