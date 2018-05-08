ANNE ARUNDEL CO., Md. -- A private school bus overturned Sunday morning in Anne Arundel County, trapping its passengers.

The accident happened on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway, near Route 32. Anne Arundel Co.

Anne Arundel Co. Fire says 12 people were transported to the hospital, with 3 adult men sent to Shock Trauma for serious injuries.

Nine other people have minor injuries.

Final Update #MDTRAFFIC Rt295S near Rt32 MVC involving a bus; 12 patients transported, 3 adult males to Shock Trauma with serious injuries, 9 pts minor injuries to area hospitals. NO patients with suspected life-threatening injuries. Expect continues delays in that area. — Anne Arundel Fire (@AACoFD) August 5, 2018

No people have suspected life-threatening injuries.

Most of Baltimore-Washington Parkway 295 southbound is closed. One lane has reopened after the incident.

