13-year-old among 3 teens arrested for armed carjacking, robbery in Montgomery Co.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Three teenagers are facing charges after police say they robbed a man at gunpoint before punching him and driving away in the victim's car.

According to the Montgomery County Department of Police, the armed carjacking and robbery happened on June 21 in Montgomery County.

The victim says he was driving on Wayne Avenue when he noticed a black Jeep Grand Cherokee following him. When he parked at his home, the Jeep drove away but later returned and blocked the victim's car.

As the victim was getting out of his car, five or six suspects wearing masks got out of the Jeep.

Police claim the suspects pointed a gun at the victim and robbed him while demanding the password to his cellphone. After getting what they wanted, one of the suspects punched the man in the face and followed him as he ran away, according to police.

Following the robbery, the suspects reportedly drove away in the victim's black Infiniti FX35 and the Jeep.

Investigators have arrested three of the suspects, all of which are under 18, including a 13-year-old who has been referred to the Department of Juvenile Services.

The other two suspects are only identified as a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old. Both are being charged with armed carking and armed robbery as adults.