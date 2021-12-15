13-year-old killed in Camp Springs car crash

CAMP SPRINGS, Md. — A 13-year-old was killed after a two-car crash in Camp Springs, just after 6 p.m. Tuesday.
A preliminary investigation showed the victim was a passenger in a car that was traveling northbound on Allentown Road, according to Prince George’s County Police. The driver then made a left turn to go into a shopping center when the car collided with a second car that was traveling southbound on Allentown Road.
The young teen, Edwin Macias-Baxcajay of Clinton, was pronounced dead a short time later at a hospital, while both of the involved drivers suffered what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries, according to the police.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device. Please refer to case 21-0058160.
