13-year-old killed in Camp Springs car crash

CAMP SPRINGS, Md. — A 13-year-old was killed after a two-car crash in Camp Springs, just after 6 p.m. Tuesday.

A preliminary investigation showed the victim was a passenger in a car that was traveling northbound on Allentown Road, according to Prince George’s County Police. The driver then made a left turn to go into a shopping center when the car collided with a second car that was traveling southbound on Allentown Road.

The young teen, Edwin Macias-Baxcajay of Clinton, was pronounced dead a short time later at a hospital, while both of the involved drivers suffered what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries, according to the police.