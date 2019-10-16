GREENBELT, Md. — Greenbelt police are searching for a critical missing 13-year-old girl who was last seen on Tuesday evening.

Police said Mingma Chhetri is missing from the 400 block of Ridge Road in Greenbelt, Maryland. They said she last spoke to her family on the phone on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

Chhetri is described as an Asian girl with black hair and black eyes. Police said she is 5'0" and weighs 80 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with an unknown colored shirt and khaki pants.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call the Greenbelt Police Department at 301-474-7200.

