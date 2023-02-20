Police: 13-year-old boys caught using USB cord to start Kia at car dealership

Investigators say the teens, only identified as two 13-year-old boys, had removed the dash of the Kia and were trying to start it with a USB cable.

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Two 13-year-old boys are facing charges after police claim they were found trying to start a Kia with a USB cable.

According to the Anne Arundel County Police Department (AACPD), officers were called to the Antwerpen Motor Cars on Ritchie Highway in Pasadena Friday around 3 p.m.

Officers say a witness claimed to have watched as the suspects were inside a car, removing the dash.

When officers arrived, they reportedly saw three people run from the Kia sedan. Two of the suspects were caught after a short chase.

Investigators say the teens, only identified as two 13-year-old boys, had removed the dash of the Kia and were trying to start it was a USB cable. The third boy has not yet been apprehended, according to AACPD.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at (410) 222-6145 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line (410) 222-4700.

This comes amid an uptick in Hyundai and Kia vehicle thefts across the DMV. Police have attributed many of thefts to a TikTok social media challenge, which included videos that appeared online showing people how to steal cars from those manufacturers using USB charging cords. The videos have prompted the two car manufacturers to release an anti-theft software update.

Click here to learn more about the software update and how to get one for free.