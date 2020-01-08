12-year-old boy killed in a Charles County accidental shooting

The boy was mishandling a firearm with his 13-year-old relative when he was killed.

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. — A 12-year-old Charles County boy died after being struck by gunfire Friday when mishandling a firearm with his 13-year-old relative, according to local police.

Deputies from the Charles County Sheriff's Office allegedly responded to the 100 block of Riverwatch Drive in Indian Head around 11:15 p.m. to find family members trying to perform CPR on the boy.

After police and family members tried reviving the boy, paramedics would pronounce the 12-year-old dead a short time later, said officials.

Investigators are still learning about how the shooting in the home's downstairs bedroom occurred. Additional details relating to the gun and how the youths obtained it are being investigated, among other aspects of the case.

“This is such a tragic situation and a very sad reminder that it is critically important for gun owners to ensure their firearms are always secured and out of reach of children. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families,” said Charles County Sheriff Troy Berry.

Once the investigation is complete, the case will be presented to the State’s Attorney’s Office for review. Detective J. Feldman is investigating, said officials.