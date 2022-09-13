Boy, 11, charged with arson in 2-alarm Dollar General blaze

The fire destroyed the Hampstead store on Sept. 3.

CARROLL COUNTY, Md. — An 11-year-old boy has been charged with first-degree arson for a fire that destroyed a Dollar General store in Corroll County, Maryland on Sept. 3.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal announced the charge in a press release Monday following a conclusion of an investigation. The fire marshal's office said the boy's name will not be released because of his age.

The boy was identified during the investigation by the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Hampstead Police Department, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. After consulting with the Carroll County State's Attorney's Office, he was charged with arson and released to his parent's custody. Charges will then be referred to the Department of Juvenile Services.

Firefighters were called to the store at 834 South Main Street around 5 p.m. for a reported building fire. Firefighters were on the scene within minutes and quickly upgraded the fire to two alarms, bringing firefighters from Carroll, Baltimore, and Adams counties to the scene. It took over one hour to bring the fire under control, and no injuries were reported.

"I would again like to thank the residents of Carroll County for their support since this devastating fire," said State Fire Marshal Brian S. Geraci in a press statement. "I'd also like to express our gratitude for the assistance of the Hampstead Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives."