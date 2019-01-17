UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — A dog reminded us of a very valuable winter lesson on Wednesday: Do not venture out onto icy waters...or you could be skating on thin ice.

"Buddy," a 100-pound Doberman Pinscher, was rescued from an icy pond in Upper Marlboro, Md. on Wednesday morning.

Thankfully, Prince George's County fire crews were there to save the day.

Buddy fell through "thin ice" covering a pond located in the 11100 block of Mattaponi Road.

Fire crews were able to successfully rescue Buddy and return him to his family.