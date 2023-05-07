$10M+ marijuana sales reported in first weekend since recreational use becomes legal in Maryland

Maryland voters approved legalizing recreational cannabis in a constitutional amendment in November of 2022

MARYLAND, USA — Recreational use of marijuana became legal for those 21 and up in Maryland on Saturday. Now, reports show more than $10 million of retail sales were reported in the state just in the first weekend alone.

According to the Maryland Cannabis Administration, $3,985,527 in total retail sales were reported in 2022, when it was only available for medicinal purposes. With recreational usage signed into law, the MCA reports $10,429,736 in total retail sales during the same weekend in 2023, nearly $7 million more than the previous year.

On the first day recreational use became legal in Maryland, the MCA says more than $4.5 million in total retail sales were reported. Of those sales, only $959,430 were for medical sales, compared to the $3,558,947 for total adult-use sales.

Maryland voters approved legalizing recreational cannabis in a constitutional amendment in November of 2022. People 21 and older are able to possess up to 1.5 ounces of cannabis flower, up to 12 grams of concentrated cannabis, or a total amount of cannabis products that do not exceed 750 milligrams of THC.

Consumers will have to provide dispensaries with a government-issued photo ID.

Smoking at home or a friend's house is fine, but not in parks, bars, public transit, or on streets and sidewalks. Homeowners can grow up to two marijuana plants. Renters will need the landlord's permission.



