1-year-old survives after falling three stories out apartment window

GREENBELT, Md. — A one-year-old girl has survived after falling out of a window in Greenbelt Thursday.
According to the Prince George's County Fire Department, the child fell out of the window from the third floor of an apartment complex in the 6100 block of Breezewood Drive.
Fire officials arrived to help the girl just after 2:15 p.m.
The unidentified girl was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries but she is expected to be okay.
The circumstances leading up to the girl falling out the window are under investigation.
