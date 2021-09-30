x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Maryland

1-year-old survives after falling three stories out apartment window

The circumstances leading up to the girl falling out the window are under investigation.
Credit: WUSA9 Chopper

GREENBELT, Md. — A one-year-old girl has survived after falling out of a window in Greenbelt Thursday. 

According to the Prince George's County Fire Department, the child fell out of the window from the third floor of an apartment complex in the 6100 block of Breezewood Drive. 

Fire officials arrived to help the girl just after 2:15 p.m.

The unidentified girl was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries but she is expected to be okay.

The circumstances leading up to the girl falling out the window are under investigation.

RELATED:

WATCH NEXT: Project Hope connects the community through paper hearts | Get Uplifted

Neighbors can write and share uplifting, positive messages and drop them off to be laminated and added to the display. Click here to watch and subscribe to the WUSA9 YouTube channel. 

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news. Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.