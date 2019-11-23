WASHINGTON — A man was shot near Rinaldi's Riverdale Bowl in East Riverdale, Md. on Saturday afternoon after an argument broke out, police said. Authorities have since apprehended the gunman, an adult male.

Prince George's County Police were called to the 5400 block Kenilworth Avenue and River Road in East Riverdale around 3:52 pm. The shooting happened outside of a residential area, according to police.

Authorities say that an argument broke out between the two men when the suspect was shot. Police have since confirmed that the two men knew each other prior to the incident and that the victim is in critical condition.

Kenilworth Avenue was shut down for around an hour on Saturday while police searched the area for the suspect but has since opened up.

There is currently no further information on the motive of the crime.

This is a developing story that will be updated once more information becomes available.

