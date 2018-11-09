LA PLATA, Md. -- An SUV slammed into a restaurant in La Plata Monday night, sending one man to the hospital with serious life-threatening injuries and injuring 3 other people.

According to Charles County Volunteer Fire Department, they were called to Marie’s Restaurant at 6325 Crain Highway in La Plata just before 8:30 p.m.

Photo Courtesy of Charles County Volunteer Fire Department via Twitter.

There, they found an SUV in the building.

According to spokesperson Bill Smith, the elderly driver of the SUV had just dropped someone off outside the restaurant to pick up food. Then, instead of hitting his brake as he approached the building, he accidently hit the gas.

Photo Courtesy of Charles County Volunteer Fire Department via Twitter.

The SUV hit a 67-year-old male customer inside the restaurant and injured three other employees. The 67-year-old man was flown to the trauma center at Prince George’s Hospital Center with serious injuries.

The driver and his passenger in the SUV were not hurt and remained on scene.

The building is expected to be closed for several days.

Photo Courtesy of Charles County Volunteer Fire Department via Twitter.

