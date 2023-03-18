1 hospitalized after car crashes into Suitland liquor store

Three suspects are still wanted by police.

SUITLAND, Md. — A man was transported to an area hospital and three suspects are on the run Friday after a car crashed into a liquor store in Prince George's County, Maryland.

According to Prince George's County Fire & EMS, the man suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Around 9:15 p.m. on Friday, March 17, a call regarding the collision came into the Morningside Police Department.

Officers with department claim three suspects in a newer model white Audi SUV lost control of their vehicle, went airborne, and crashed into the G.I. Liquors on Suitland Road in the Morningside neighborhood. All the suspects are believed to be men.

All three occupants fled the vehicle after the crash and are being sought by police.

Investigators are still working to determine the circumstances behind the crash, and are asking for any witnesses to come forward.

They are also reviewing security footage in hopes of identifying the men involved.

