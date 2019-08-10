SILVER SPRING, Md. — A school bus was among three vehicles involved in a collision in Montgomery County Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

The crash happened at Colesville Road and University Boulevard east around 3:15 p.m.

The bus was carrying several passengers, who were evaluated, but not injured, officials said. The person was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

It's unclear what caused the collision. Stay with WUSA9.com for more on this developing story.

