ROCKVILLE -- One man died and multiple people, some in serious condition, were sickened by carbon monoxide poisoning on Friday night, Montgomery County Fire said.

A home on the 300 block of Lawrence Dr. in Rockville, Md. was reported to have high levels of carbon monoxide at around 9 p.m. on Friday. Pete Piringer of Montgomery County Fire and Rescue said this was likely due to a generator inside the home.

Two adult men were transported. One man died and another was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Lawrence Dr., Rockville, ~9p EMS crews responded for a medical emergency & upon entering the home CO detectors affixed to MCFRS first aid bag alerted, hi concentration of CO detected, EMS transported 1 adult NLT & 1 adult male did not survive (DOA) pic.twitter.com/9Gnmf8oN69 — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) May 12, 2018

According to the CDC, carbon monoxide poisoning mimics “flu-like” symptoms. Carbon monoxide poisoning can kill if one breathes in too much.

