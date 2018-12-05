ROCKVILLE -- One man died and multiple people, some in serious condition, were sickened by carbon monoxide poisoning on Friday night, Montgomery County Fire said.
A home on the 300 block of Lawrence Dr. in Rockville, Md. was reported to have high levels of carbon monoxide at around 9 p.m. on Friday. Pete Piringer of Montgomery County Fire and Rescue said this was likely due to a generator inside the home.
Two adult men were transported. One man died and another was treated for non-life threatening injuries.
According to the CDC, carbon monoxide poisoning mimics “flu-like” symptoms. Carbon monoxide poisoning can kill if one breathes in too much.
