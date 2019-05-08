UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — One person has died following a crash involving three motorcycles in Prince George's County, Maryland State Police said.

Around 6:10 p.m. Sunday, police responded to the ramp from Harry S Truman Drive to Central Avenue in Upper Marlboro for the report of a crash.

Two motorcycles were stopped on the right shoulder of the ramp from Central Avenue to Largo Road when another motorcycle lost control, traveled across the median and hit them, police said.

The driver of the motorcycle that crashed, later identified as 26-year-old Jared Stewart, was thrown from his motorcycle, according to investigators. Stewart was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The two other drivers refused medical attention at the scene. The off ramps were closed due to the crash.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.