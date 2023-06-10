Prince George's County shooting leaves 1 man dead, another suffering serious injuries

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A homicide investigation is underway in Prince George's County after a shooting left one man dead and another hospitalized early Saturday.
Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department responded to 14th Avenue, nearby Langley Way, in Hyattsville around 2:50 a.m., after a report of a shooting in the area. Upon arrival at the scene, they found two men inside an apartment building suffering from gunshot wounds.
One of the shooting victims was pronounced dead at the location while the other person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to police.
Detectives responded to the scene to conduct an investigation, an establish suspect(s) as well as a motive in the deadly shooting case.
If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512.
Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.)
