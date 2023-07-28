1 dead, another hospitalized after shooting in Annapolis

Currently, there are no details about a person of interest or suspect in the case.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A shooting in Anne Arundel County has left one juvenile dead and another hospitalized late Thursday night.

Officers with the Annapolis Police Department responded to Copeland Street, off of Forest Drive, in Annapolis just before 10:20 p.m. after a report of a shooting in the area. Upon arrival, they found two juveniles suffering from gunshot wounds.

One of the two was pronounced dead at the location. The other juvenile was flown to an area hospital. Their condition is currently unknown, police said.

No information has been released about the shooting victims, this includes their ages, names, and genders.

Currently, there are no details about a person of interest or suspect in the case. The police department is working to develop a motive in the deadly shooting case.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information who wants to contact Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland may call 1-866-7LOCKUP (1-866-756-2587), visit www.metrocrimestoppers.org, or through the P3 Tips smartphone app.