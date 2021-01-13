1 dead after two-vehicle crash on MLK Jr. Highway in Lanham

The cause of the crash remains unknown and is still under investigation.

WASHINGTON — A man is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Lanham Tuesday night, Maryland State Police said.

The incident happened on eastbound US Route 50, west of Maryland Route 704, Martin Luther King Jr. Highway just after 11 p.m., police said.

Police learned that the driver of a black 2005 Ford E-350 going east on US Route 50 stirred of the road onto the slow shoulder and struck a 2000 Freightliner tractor-trailer from behind.

Police said it is unknown why the driver of the Ford left the travel portion of the road to continue on the shoulder.

The driver of the Ford, identified as 47-year-old Carlos Chavez, of Clinton, Maryland, died at the scene, according to Prince George’s County EMS personnel.

The crash shut down parts of Eastbound US Route 50 for a few hours.

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration assisted police with the lane closures.

The cause of the crash remains unknown and is still under investigation.