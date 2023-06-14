1 dead after house fire in Frederick County

It took an estimated 60 firefighters around 45 minutes to control the fire and gain access into the home.

FREDERICK, Md. — A man is dead after being trapped in a Frederick County house fire early Wednesday morning.

Just before 4:30 a.m., the Frederick County Emergency Communications Center received multiple calls about a house fire with a person possibly being trapped inside on Brookshire Run, off of Ballenger Creek Pike, in Point of Rocks. Within minutes of the call, crews with the Frederick County Fire and Rescue and Loudoun County Fire and Rescue arrived at the scene and saw fire showing throughout the two-story home.

A neighbor informed firefighters at the scene that they believed a resident was inside the home and had not been evacuated. Crews began to attack the blaze from the outside, but the fire progressed rapidly causing the roof and floor to collapse.

It took an estimated 60 firefighters around 45 minutes to control the fire and gain access into the home. Crews said they found one man dead inside the home.

There was no damage to any other structures and no other injuries. The Frederick County Fire Marshal’s Office and the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office are working to investigate the cause of the fire.