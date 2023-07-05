1 dead, 6 hurt in July Fourth block party shooting on Maryland's Eastern Shore

Capt. Timothy Robinson says no arrests have been made, but there is an active investigation.

SALISBURY, Md. — A 14-year-old boy was killed and six other people were injured in a shooting at a Fourth of July block party on Maryland's Eastern Shore early Wednesday, according to the county sheriff's office.

The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a shooting on Chippewa Boulevard, in the area of Kiowa Avenue, in Salisbury shortly after midnight, according to a statement posted on social media. Salisbury is a city of about 33,200 people about 120 miles (193 kilometers) southeast of Washington, D.C.

Investigators determined that seven people were shot and one victim, a 14-year-old boy, died at a hospital, the sheriff's office said. The other six victims were being treated at a hospital, but their injuries were not considered life-threatening.

No arrests have been made, but there was an active investigation, Capt. Timothy Robinson said by telephone.

The Salisbury shooting was one of several mass shootings over the holiday weekend, including fatal shootings Baltimore, Fort Worth, Texas, and Philadelphia.

In addition, the nation's capital also experienced a very violent 24 hours during the Fourth of July holiday, including a mass shooting. According to DC Police, nine people were left injured, including a teenager and a child, early Wednesday morning after a shooting in Northeast D.C. The residents were celebrating the holiday during the time of the incident.

Anyone with information about the Salisbury shooting is asked to please contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 410-548-4898. Anyone with information can also contact Crime Solvers at 410-548-1776 where you can share the information anonymously.