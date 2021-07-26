1 dead, 2 firefighters hurt after house fire in Prince George's County

The fire happened around 10 p.m. at a home on the 1900 block of Brewton Street, officials say.

DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. — One person is dead after a house fire in District Heights, Md. Sunday night, according to Prince George's County Fire Department (PGFD).

When crews arrived at the scene, they noticed heavy fire showing from the 2-story single-family home. Moments later, they were able to knock out the flames and put the fire out.

A man was found and removed from the home during a search inside. Officials said crews performed life-saving efforts on the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two Prince George's County firefighters were also injured during the incident and taken to an area hospital for treatment of their minor injuries.

