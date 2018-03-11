BALTIMORE, Md. --The fire department says one person is dead and another was unaccounted after a weather-related building collapse at an Amazon distribution warehouse on Baltimore's southeast side, the Baltimore Sun reports.

Chief Roman Clark tells the Sun that a 50-foot wall collapsed late Friday at the Amazon Fulfillment Center as a storm hit the area.

Clark says one person was found under debris and taken to a hospital, where the person was pronounced dead, the Sun reports.

