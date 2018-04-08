MONTGOMERY CO., Md. -- One man is dead and another injured after a shooting in Montgomery County on Saturday evening.

The reports of a shooting on Georgia Ave and Norbeck Road came just before around 4:15 p.m. Police say the shooting happened at the Norbeck Park and Ride. Montgomery Country police got a call for a "possible suspicious situation".

One man was found dead as EMTs got on the scene. They found the men shot inside a gold Toyota Prius. One in the driver's seat, the other in passenger's seat.

The injured man was transported to a nearby hospital.

It all went down in an old park and ride on Norbeck Road near Georgia Avenue.

Two male adults were shot here at the Norbeck park and ride. One is dead and the other was transported to a nearby hospital. pic.twitter.com/gp2vD9rAZM — Bria White (@BriaWhiteWUSA9) August 4, 2018

Investigators believe that the scene is contained to the vehicle.

They have located a firearm from within the car and that will be examined to see if it was the firearm that was involved. Police said the weapon appeared to have recently been fired.

This story is developing.

