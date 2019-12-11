BOWIE, Maryland — A Bowie, Maryland father said an experimental cancer treatment might be his daughter’s only fighting chance in her battle against an aggressive and rare form of cancer. But, he said a New York hospital is denying her the chance to take part.

Jeffrey Kramer said Memorial Sloan Kettering Hospital in New York requires his daughter to give consent in person, but she’s currently too sick to travel. Kramer’s daughter and her doctors have appealed the hospital’s decision, but they’ve been denied twice.

Kramer’s 28-year-old daughter, Shayna Kramer, was diagnosed three years ago with a rare form of bone marrow cancer known as Chondrosarcoma. Kramer said that there are only about 119 people in the world who are diagnosed with chondrosarcoma per year.

"I think it’s unfair Shayna has not gotten a break, and she needs one," Kramer said. "My daughter is one of the most generous, giving, compassionate persons you’d ever meet. Everyone who knows her loves her."

Shayna fought cancer and it remained in remission for two years, until the disease came back last spring at an alarming rate.

"The cancer is spreading everywhere, and it’s growing at a fast rate," Kramer said. "And it’s behaving like they’ve never seen this particular cancer behave."

Shayna has undergone three rounds of radiation therapy. She planned to go to New York to see if she was eligible for an experimental treatment trial, but then her illness took a turn for the worse.

An experimental trial offers a glimmer of hope, but only if her cancer cells contain a certain kind of protein. Kramer said Sloan Kettering Hospital has his daughter’s tissue, and is the only facility with the capacity to test for the particular protein.

Two weeks ago, she needed emergency surgery to save her life. She’s now at home recovering, but is bedridden and in need of 24-7 palliative care.

Kramer said Shayna and her doctors appealed to the hospital’s internal review board twice, but were denied.

"We don’t even know if she’s even eligible for this medication unless she has that protein," Kramer said. "Why not do it?"

"The HIPAA patient privacy laws prohibit us from commenting on this situation," a statement from the hospital stated. "Memorial Sloan Kettering Hospital is dedicated to providing the best care for our patients. In many cases that requires traveling to New York where our clinical staff and hospital are located."

Kramer has started a petition on Change.org appealing to the hospital to undergo the needed protein test.

