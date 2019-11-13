HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — A 16-year-old boy has been charged with sexually assaulting a 15-year old girl at Reservoir High School in Fulton.

Howard County Police said the 15-year-old girl agreed to meet the male student in the bathroom during school hours on Monday, but didn't consent to sexual activity.

The girl reported that the boy "forcibly sexually assaulted her, despite her protests," police said. The girl reported the incident to a school counselor, and police were notified and started an investigation.

Howard County Police said the suspect has been charged with second-degree rape, second-degree assault, and fourth-degree sex offense.

Police aren't identifying the suspect or victim. Police said the 16-year-old suspect was taken into custody at his home Wednesday morning and isn't expected to go back to school during the investigation, which is in accordance with Howard County Public School System policy.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

