Maryland man arrested on child pornography charges

WALDORF, Md. — Troopers have arrested a man for child pornography on Tuesday after investigators found him to be in possession of and distributing child pornography.

David Allen Payne, 57, of Waldorf, Maryland, was charged with five counts of possession of child pornography and one count of distribution of child pornography.

The Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit started an investigation into the possession and distribution of child pornography online beginning in August 2021, according to a press release from Maryland State Police.

Investigators obtained media files of child pornography that were being distributed online. A further investigation led to Payne as the suspect.

On Tuesday, March 7, members of the Maryland State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force served a search and seizure warrant at Payne’s home.

During a subsequent search of his home, several electronic devices were seized. A preliminary forensic review of his electronic devices showed multiple child pornography files.

Payne was arrested at his home. He was taken to the Charles County Detention Center, where he was released for posting a $5,000 bond.

The Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit coordinates the Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

"This is a combined law enforcement effort involving police departments across Maryland that is made possible in part due to grant funds provided by the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth and Victim Services and by a federal grant from the U.S. Department of Justice," MDSP said in a statement.