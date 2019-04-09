PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A Prince George's County police officer shot and killed a dog on Sunday after almost being bitten, officials said.

According to police, an officer was patrolling the area of Jefferson Heights Drive and Cedar Heights Drive around 6:45 p.m. when he saw a sedan traveling on the road without license plates.

Police said the officer initiated a traffic stop on the car in a residential neighborhood. A second officer arrived to help. Police said the driver exited the car and made contact with both officers, and during that time, a dog approached the assisting officer from a nearby hard. The dog, "attempted to bite the officer in the left leg," police said.

Police said the officer backpedaled while simultaneously drawing his firearm. The dog lunged again at the officer "in a second attempt to bite him and the officer discharged his duty weapon, striking the dog."

The dog, a Cane Corso, was taken to a veterinary hospital where it succumbed to his issued.

"As is our standard operating procedure, our Special Investigative Response Team is handling the investigation into the discharge of the officer's duty weapon," police said.

