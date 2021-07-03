10 more days: judge issues temporary restraining order, Maryland must continue unemployment benefits

Lawyers had argued that ending the benefits early would cut off a lifeline for struggling families. The order will expire in 10 days unless it's renewed or extended.

BALTIMORE — Maryland must at least temporarily keep paying pandemic unemployment benefits to jobless residents, a judge ruled Saturday.

Baltimore Circuit Judge Lawrence Fletcher-Hill issued a temporary restraining order requiring the state to keep administering the benefits, The Baltimore Sun reported. The programs, including supplemental $300 weekly payments, were set to end at 11:59 p.m. on Saturday.

Lawyers for the plaintiffs had argued that ending the benefits early would cut off a lifeline for struggling families.

The decision came after the judge heard arguments Friday in two lawsuits over Gov. Larry Hogan's administration's plan to cut off the benefits earlier than September when the federal government plans to end them. Other states with Republican governors have taken similar steps.

Hogan, who has said ending the benefits will help get people into jobs, told the newspaper Saturday morning that the ruling would be “immediately appealed."

The temporary restraining order comes after many Marylanders were frustrated that they still hadn't received payments from weeks, even months ago.

“It's been hell, um, let's say the least," claimant Timothy Issette, who lives in Washington County said.

Issette said he hasn't been able to get his benefits since Gov. Hogan announced the early end to the federal benefits and the filing system changed.

He said he had to refile, and it's caused a whole host of problems.

“I've sent multiple forms to unemployment," Issette said. "They'll open them, it says assigned. And then, like, I won't hear nothing. I call, I don't know, probably 100 times a day.”

One Reddit user sent WUSA 9 a screenshot of their calls, saying they tried to get through to the DOL 500 times just on Tuesday. They said a person answered three times but ended up hanging up on them.