HANOVER, Md. — A Hanover, Maryland man has been sentenced to 18 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for stealing between $550,000 and $1.5 million worth of wine from his clients, a Department of Justice press release said.

Officials said William Holder, 54, stole from his clients, primarily private collectors and commercial establishments.

According to his plea agreement, Holder was the sole owner and operator of Safe Harbour Wine Storage, LLC -- "Safe Harbour." The press release said Holder stored and transported upscale wines for private collectors and commercial establishments through Safe Harbour.

"In return for a monthly fee, Holder would arrange for the transportation of a customer’s wine to Safe Harbour’s storage facility in Glen Burnie, Maryland, where it would be inventoried and stored," the press release said. "Holder did not possess a license to sell wine in the State of Maryland."

Officials said from January 2013 through December 2017, Holder developed a plan to get payments and wine from Safe Harbour customers for his "own personal financial gain."

Holder offered his customers' wine for sale to wine retailers and brokers around the country -- including Napa, California -- without his customers' knowledge.

Holder did all of this while continuing to collect the customers’ monthly storage fees, "and accept additional wine for storage."

"Holder represented to potential third-party buyers that he was the lawful owner of the wine that he was offering to sell," the press release said. "By e-mail and facsimile, he sent them lists of bottles of wine stored in his warehouse with detailed descriptions of the winery, vintage, and asking price."

Police said that after the buyers picked the bottles they wanted to buy, Holder boxed and shipped the wine and sent his bank account information. Additionally, after the buyers inspected the shipment of wine, they'd either wire the money into Holder's bank account, or send a check.

According to officials, Holder kept the proceeds from the sales and spent it on "personal expenses."

U.S. District Judge Catherine Blake sentenced Holder, and also ordered he pay restitution of $1.5 million.

