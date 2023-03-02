Maryland man dies after being hit by car

The driver, who has not been identified at this time, stayed on scene following the collision.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A 67-year-old man has died after he was hit by a car in Montgomery County Wednesday night.

According to a release from the Montgomery County Department of Police (MCPD), officers were called to the area of Montgomery Village Avenue and Centerway Road around 7:30 p.m.

When officers arrived they learned Sterling David Brown was hit by a car while attempting to cross Montgomery Village Avenue from east to west near Centerway Road. The driver, who has not been identified at this time, stayed on scene following the collision.

Brown was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries and died a day later.

Family told WUSA9 that Brown was a Navy veteran, a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend, and he was loved by many.

MCPD reports that the investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has information is asked to contact Collision Reconstruction Unit detectives at (240) 773-6620.

WATCH NEXT: Pedestrian dead after getting hit by a car in a parking lot in Fairfax County