ASHTON, Md. -- A 56-year-old man died Saturday evening after colliding on his motorcycle with a vehicle on Ashton Road between Ashland and Tucker Road.

Police say Gregory Viccharelli, of Astoria Lane in Ashton, was riding a 1995 Harley Davidson motorcycle when he collided at a curve between Ashland and Tucker Road with a Toyota RAV4.

Viccharelli was transported to a nearby hospital where he died of his injuries. The adult male driver, Jae Li Yang, 59, of Lauren, and adult female passenger, Ki Chan Chi, 92, of Olney in the car were transported with non-life threatening injuries.

The case of the crash is still under investigation.

