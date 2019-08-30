MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A Montgomery County man has been charged with the murder of his wife, police said.

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police arrested and charged Jean Pierre, 46, for murdering his wife Nerlande Foreste.

On the evening of August 24, 2019, Pierre responded to the 6th District of the Montgomery County Department of Police to report that his wife, Foreste, was missing. Police issued a press release detailing her disappearance on Aug. 25.

Police said an investigation into Foreste's disappearance revealed "several inconsistencies in Pierre's account of events that led detectives to believe Pierre was potentially involved in Foreste's disappearance."

On Thursday, detectives executed a search warrant at Pierre's address in Montgomery Village. Police said evidence was recovered that indicated Pierre's account of Foreste's disappearance wasn't accurate.

Pierre made statements later that indicated he'd murdered his wife, Foreste.

Police said Pierre was charged with first-degree murder and is being held without bond at the Montgomery County Detention center.

The investigation is ongoing. Detectives ask anyone with information regarding this homicide to contact the Major Crimes Division at (240) 773-5070.

