WASHINGTON — Metro Transit Police officers arrested a 55-year-old Maryland man Wednesday on charges of 2nd degree child sexual abuse, according to a WMATA release.

Rajkumar Chandrakant Patel of Laurel, Maryland made his first court appearance Thursday, and police say an initial status hearing is scheduled for November 6.

Police say a juvenile male victim reported that the suspect sat next to him on the Metro and then groped him shortly before 6 p.m. on Wednesday. They were on a Yellow Line train traveling between the Pentagon and L'Enfant Plaza stations; the train was in the District at the time of the offense, police said.

At L'Enfant Plaza, police said the victim exited the train and reported the incident to MTPD officers on the platform. Officers boarded the train with the victim, and the victim positively identified Patel as the suspect, according to police.

