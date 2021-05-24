x
Germantown gymnast wins third overall behind Simone Biles in GK US Classic; will be a part of Olympic team

She attends Northwest High school in Germantown and trains at Hill’s Gymnastics in Gaithersburg.

INDIANAPOLIS — Hailing from Boyds, Maryland, Kayla DiCello came in third overall in the GK Classic this past Saturday in Indianapolis. 

Her overall score was 56.1, to Simone Biles’ 58.4. She however came out first in the uneven bars routine with a score of 14.6. You can check out that gold medal routine of hers here.

She attends Northwest High school in Germantown and trains at Hill’s Gymnastics in Gaithersburg. She is also on the United States women’s national gymnastics team and will be at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics with the team.

In her gymnastics profile she says she started gymnastics in a “Mommy and me gymnastics class at Hill's gymnastics when I was two” and her favorite event is the bars and learning new things in gymnastics.

Credit: AP
Kayla DiCello performs her balance beam routine during the U.S. Classic gymnastics competition in Indianapolis, Saturday, May 22, 2021. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Simone Biles' historic Yurchenko double pike move was the talk of the competition, as she was the first woman to ever perform and land it.

Aside from the uneven bars, Kayla also came in 3rd for her floor routine in the GK Classic, with a score of 13.8 to Simone’s 14.2.

Kayla has committed to attending the University of Florida on a full athletic scholarship.

