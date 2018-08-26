Flags across the DMV are flying half-staff after news of the passing of John McCain.

Flags outside the White House, Capitol Building and other state buildings were lowered last night.

On Saturday morning, Governor Larry Hogan ordered all flags be lowered until sunset to honor Sen. McCain.

RELATED: Leaders, family remember McCain

“[He] will forever remain one of the most valiant heroes our country has ever known. He has long stood as a shining example of doing the right thing and standing up for his principles. His legacy is one of selfless service, grit, and determination,” the order in Maryland read.

McCain passed away on Saturday night after a battle with brain cancer. He served in the U.S. Senate since 1986 after serving in the navy.

© 2018 WUSA