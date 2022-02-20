Hemingway Memorial AME Church hosts food giveaway, COVID-19 vaccine clinic

“Church is the community, it’s you and I working together,” Minister Devan Martin said.

DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. — Sunday was all about giving for one Prince George’s County Church. Hemingway Memorial AME Church hosted a food giveaway and Covid-19 vaccine clinic.

One minister said that it’s time for the church to meet the community where they are.

“Church is the community, it’s you and I working together,” Minister Devan Martin said.

In the spirit of giving, that’s what members of Hemingway Memorial AME Church spent the afternoon doing in hopes of the drive serving multiple purposes.

“I think why we've had an uptick in crime is because far too often the church has not assumed its rightful place in our communities,” Devan Martin, who is also Chief of Police in Seat Pleasant, said.

The ongoing pandemic has hit parts of this community hard. Danny said both of his parents were laid off.

“It's helpful because not many people have enough money or opportunities to get certain everyday necessities. So, these types of drives are very important to people,” he said.

Bags filled with fresh and nonperishable food items were given away. For the unvaccinated, nurses were standing by ready to serve.

“Churches have not given up on the community,” Minister Donna Durham said, in hopes to ease the burdens of those who just need a little help right now.

“Where government stops, the church should begin. Where real life stops, the church should be there to assist our people all the way through,” Martin said.