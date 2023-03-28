'You can do this' | Maryland couple becomes first Black owners of Fort Washington business park

The family owned business has a mission to uplift the community.

FORT WASHINGTON, Md. — A viral social media post is giving thousands of people, including celebrities, a chance to celebrate one Maryland family. The Jordan family became the owners of the first Black-owned business park in Fort Washington off Livingston Road. Their mission is to uplift the community.

The Home Team Realty Group is a Black-owned family-run business started in 2021 by Wyevetra and Jarriel Jordan. Their son Jarriel, Jr. is a realtor with the company and their daughter runs their Title company. In August 2022, the couple became the first Black owners of the Fort Washington Business Complex.

“Being the first Black owners of this business park is worth celebrating,” said the couple’s adult son Jarriel, Jr.

Their son posted a video to TikTok and the post was shared on Instagram with thousands of likes.

“When Anthony Hamilton shared the post that’s when I was like, ‘ok now we're doing things!'” Jarriel, Jr. laughed.

The business is not only about building a family legacy but also a strong community legacy. From their youth mentoring foundation Jacobs Ladder to the hiring of 50 new agents and community partners.

“If you want something truly dynamic and truly that's going to empower the community and yourself you have to put a little skin in the game,” said Wyevetra Jordan.

And it also takes persistence to chase your dream.

“When we found this location and we came in and they told us no 3 times, but we kept coming back,” laughed Wyevetra.

“We wanted to be the ones to show folks you can do this you have to be grounded and have a lot of structure to achieve those goals,” added her husband.