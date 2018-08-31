WASHINGTON -- Three years after the gruesome killings, the the trial for the so-called Mansion Murders is set to begin the first week in September.

Daron Wint is charged with the torture and murder of four people inside their home and then setting fire to the house in D.C.

The murders have been at the center of mystery and intrigue since news broke.

The murders

Firefighters were called to the Northwest D.C. home on May 14, 2015.

Inside they found a terrible scene, one that Mayor Bowser would call “an act of pure evil.”

There were four people dead: Savaas and Amy Savopoulous, their 10-year-old son Phillip and the family housekeeper, Vera Figueroa.

The couple’s two eldest daughters were at college.

Police say they were held captive through the night, and a $40,000 ransom was paid out.

Evidence reveals the terror the family and housekeeper endured. Phillip had been beaten, tortured and burned alive. His parents and their family housekeeper suffered similar fates: beaten and stabbed to death. Then, the entire home was set on fire.

The suspect

The sole man charged for the crimes, Daron Wint, has pleaded not guilty. Police spent more than 15 months collecting and investigating 170 items taken from the scene.

Prosecutors have DNA evidence that puts Wint at the scene, including from a pizza crust he ate that night, having allegedly ordered it while the family was being held captive.

Wint was arrested a week after the murders, with a van full of cash, some of the money he extorted from Savaas Savapoulous.

The case

For its part, the defense plans to argue a crime like this couldn't be carried out on its own.

And to sow doubt, it will show police efforts fell short.

“The defense is anxious for the jury to see how the government came to accuse the wrong man of these heinous crimes and how, in their rush to judgment, they overlooked the true culprits," Public Defender Janet Mitchell said in a statement Friday. "Mr. Wint’s quest for justice will undoubtedly include exposing the failures of law enforcement to properly investigate this case, forensically and otherwise."

Court documents filed this summer show forensics investigators did not test everything, including water bottles and bathrooms thought to be used by firefighters.

There was also a screwdriver used to hold open one of the windows, which may not have been recovered.

Additional pizza crusts may not have been properly preserved and refrigerated, according to court documents.

The prosecution argued to exclude evidence a third party committed the crimes, but that was denied.

That’s been part of the mystery of the case – were others involved?

A year after the case, a law enforcement source said D.C. police continued to search for additional accomplices in the murders. The lead investigator wrote in the 2015 arrest warrant that he believed that the murders were committed by more than one person.

However, in Februrary 2017, former Chief Cathy Lanier said she believed it was possible Wint had acted alone.

“I think there has probably been a lot more developments since I left, but I think that everybody initially wanted to think that how could this possibly be done by one person? But in reality, it could be,” Lanier told WUSA9. “Are there possibilities that somebody else could have given a ride or some other ancillary thing on the side, either before or after, be involved, yeah, sure there is. But I think it was entirely possible he carried out that crime by himself, without any, without any help.”

In April 2017, the mansion was demolished.

If convicted, Wint faces a maximum of life in prison without parole.

The trial will start with jury selection on Tuesday and is expected to last several months.

© 2018 WUSA