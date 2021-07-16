Man arrested for child pornography at home daycare facility in Virginia

MANASSAS, Va. — Police arrested a man at a home daycare facility in Manassas Friday for child pornography.
According to the Manassas Police Department, officers executed a search warrant at a home daycare facility in the 8600 block of Devonshire Court.
Officers with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force arrested Filomon Ventura Fernandez following the search.
Fernandez faces charges of reproduction, distribution, solicitation, and facilitation of child sexual abuse material, according to police. He is being held on a $20,000 bond.
Officers say they have contacted anyone who may have been affected.
If you have any information, police ask you to contact Detective. N. McCarthy at 703-257-8049.
