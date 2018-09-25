MANASSAS, Va. -- Information is being sought in connection with a Virginia State Trooper who was brutally stabbed 45 times in 1984.

The FBI is offering $50,000 as a reward for information leading to arrests made tied to the brutal attack that happened on August 19, 1984 around 4:15 a.m. in Manassas, Virginia.

Authorities said Virginia State Trooper Johnny Rush Bowman was brutally attacked and stabbed 45 times by an unknown person while he was at his home near Patterson Place in Manassas. He was off-duty and unarmed at the time. His two-year-old daughter was at home at the time and was awakened when a struggle ensued.

“For 34 years, Trooper Johnny Bowman’s daughter, parents, brother, friends, and colleagues have had to endure his loss and not knowing who was responsible for taking his life,” said Captain Greg Kincaid, Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Fairfax Field Office. “That’s why still today, the Virginia State Police and our partnering agencies remain determined to solve this homicide and bring Johnny’s killer to justice.”

“No one has forgotten Trooper Bowman—not his family, his friends, and certainly not law enforcement,” said Matthew J. DeSarno, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Washington Field Office’s Criminal Division. “The public is our best weapon in solving this cold case and we are hoping that with the passage of time, and through a significant reward of $50,000, someone with information no matter how small or large will come forward and help us bring closure to the family and justice to Trooper Bowman.”

Law enforcement agencies are asking anyone with information about this crime to call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or the Virginia State Police at 703-803-2676. You may also contact your local FBI office, the nearest American Embassy or Consulate, or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov. All tips can remain anonymous.

