WASHINGTON — Police are looking for a man who pulled out a machete and made stabbing motions at two victims in D.C.

On Friday around 11 p.m. in the 1200 block of North Capitol Street Northwest, the suspect approached the two victims and engaged in a "verbal altercation," police said.

Police said the suspect pulled out a machete and made stabbing motions at the two victims, then he fled. The suspect was caught on a nearby surveillance camera, and police are trying to find him.

Police are asking anyone who can identify this individual or who has information on this incident should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

RELATED: Whitman HS student arrested for hitting classmate with frying pan

RELATED: Two arrested for stabbing death of teen in Woodbridge, Virginia

On Nov. 7, Prince William County police arrested two suspects in the deadly stabbing of a 17-year-old girl in Woodbridge, Virginia. Police said officers were called to the area of Robinson Court and Harrison Street for the reported stabbing on Nov. 6 around 11:44 p.m.

After investigating the incident, authorities learned that there was a fight at the location. They said during the altercation a 17-year-old girl and two 26-year-old men were stabbed. Police said the teen girl was taken to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead. The other two victims were also transported to the hospital and are expected to survive their injuries.

Officers were able to identify the two suspects who they said left the scene in a car after the stabbing. Police located the getaway car shortly after in the area of Fir Court but were unable to find the suspects.

Officials said officers began a pursuit for the suspects with the help of Prince William police K-9 and helicopters. Officers later located and arrested 19-year-old Jennifer Janeth Mejia-Recillas and 20-year-old Enrique Miguel Stock at their home.

Mejia-Recillas was charged with one count of murder and two counts of aggravated malicious wounding. Stock was charged with one count of accessory after the fact and two counts of assault and battery.

Both of the suspects are being held without bond.

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.