WASHINGTON — Most show their Nationals pride with a T-shirt, a jersey, a hat -- even the occasional Baby Shark costume. But one fan goes above and beyond typical Nats spirit to show his appreciation for the team.

Eric Brooks uses his beard as a form of enthusiasm. He sculpted his facial hair into a Curly W to show support for the World Series.

RELATED: Watch this superfan sculpt his beard into a Caps tribute

Now this isn't the first time Brooks has transformed his beard into a piece of sports artwork. He's a Capitals superfan, and turns his facial hair into fanatical statement pieces regularly.

He has twisted and turned his beard into the words "CAPS" and "CUP." He’s also sculpted it into the shape of the Capitals eagle.

Brooks is a regular on the competitive bearding circuit, which is where he got the idea.

RELATED: Thousands erupt into Baby Shark at World Series Game 3

So, how does he do it?

It takes a lot of hairspray, curlers, a blow-dryer and a lot of patience. It took Brooks about an hour to shape his beard into the number eight -- for Alexander Ovechkin, of course.

RELATED: Jaws theme song + Baby Shark = Best Nats mashup ever

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.