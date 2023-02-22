x
Man sentenced to 57 months in prison for shooting Special Police Officer at Saint Elizabeth's Hospital in 2022

After the shooting, the man ran to a nearby Metro station and hid in a maintenance closet.

WASHINGTON — A D.C. is facing 57 months in prison for shooting a Special Police Officer (SPO) on the campus of Saint Elizabeth's Hospital in 2022. 

According to a release from the United States Attorney for the District of Columbia, 40-year-old Lynville Porter pleaded guilty to one count of assault with a dangerous weapon and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm in November 2022.

Prosecutors say Porter drove into the Saint Elizabeth’s campus just before 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 18, 2022, and parked at the gatehouse. Gatehouse guards requested help from the campus SPOs.

When the SPOs arrived, Porter get out of the car and shot at the officers, hitting one officer twice. Porter then ran to a nearby Metro station where he was found hiding in a maintenance room. Police found a ghost gun in Porter's possession when he was apprehended. 

