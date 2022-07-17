Man arrested after pulling fire alarm at Silver Spring apartment complex

A resident returned to his apartment to see the suspect rummaging through his belongings. Police say the suspect was comforted by the resident and his roommate.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SILVER SPRING, Md. — Montgomery County Police say they believe a man arrested Saturday at an apartment complex in Silver Spring pulled the fire alarm.

On Saturday, police responded to the Blair House Apartments located at 8201 16th Street around 5:24 a.m. for the report of an alarm being activated.

Police said a resident left his apartment after hearing the fire alarm going off and left the door unlocked. The suspect entered the resident's apartment as the door was unlocked.

The resident returned to his apartment to see the suspect rummaging through his belongings.

According to police, the resident and his roommate confronted the suspect, who began to flee the apartment.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the adult male suspect who they believed pulled the fire alarm was unarmed.

Officers arrested the suspect in the lobby of the apartment building. He was taken to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit.