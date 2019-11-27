GERMANTOWN, Md. — A man has been arrested after holding a knife toward customers, multiple employees and police at a Germantown 7-Eleven.

On Nov. 20 around 5:25 p.m., 9-1-1 received a hang-up call from the 7-Eleven located at 13001 Wisteria Drive in Germantown. The 9-1-1 call taker called the store back, and an employee answered.

"I cannot talk to you because I have trouble," the caller said to the Emergency Communications Center employee. "Can you come fast? Please help!"

The line disconnected.

Witnesses said the incident started when the suspect approached the counter to return something. The employee then told the suspect that he needed a receipt, and the suspect pulled out a knife.

When the first officer got to the 7-Eleven, she observed multiple employees and customers, including a small child. Police said the officer asked the employee if everything was OK.

"No, he's armed with a knife!" the employee said, and pointed toward a male suspect at the counter.

The suspect, later identified as Rodney Taylor-Smith, 47, stepped back from the counter holding a knife with blades protruding from each end, police said.

The man refused to drop his weapon, police say.

Montgomery County Police

The officer drew her service weapon and ordered the suspect to drop the knife.

Police said the officer repeated her commands several times, but the suspect refused to comply. The officer ordered customers to move away from Taylor-Smith to the back of the store. Some moved toward the back, while others ran out the back door.

More officers got there, and ordered Taylor-Smith to drop his knife. He refused again, police said, and "squared his body directly toward officers, and told officers to drop their guns."

An officer deployed her Taser twice, and both deployments were unsuccessful, police said. The suspect then put the knife in his jacket pocket.

"After several minutes of negotiating with Taylor-Smith, an officer recognized an opportunity and tackled Taylor-Smith to the ground," police said.

Officers arrested Taylor-Smith without injury to him or others."

Taylor-Smith, 47, of Middlebrook Road in Germantown, was taken to the Central Processing Unit and charged with multiple counts of first-degree assault, second-degree assault and reckless endangerment. He's being held without bond at the Montgomery County Detention Center.

"These officers placed themselves in harm’s way to resolve this incident. I hope every county resident appreciates the courage and decisive actions that this peaceful resolution took," police said in a statement. "Our officers are trained in negotiation and de-escalation, but when the suspect will not comply, we just cannot walk away. This could have easily ended with the suspect shot, but I am extremely proud that the officers’ firearms discipline and heroic actions were able to guarantee the safety of everyone. The commitment by the officers to risk their own well-being to ensure the safety of the community is commendable and will be recognized accordingly. In this season of thanks, I am grateful to work with such brave and highly trained women and men."

RELATED: Whitman HS student arrested for hitting classmate with frying pan

RELATED: Man armed with knife charged with assaulting retail employee in Silver Spring

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.