COLLEGE PARK, Md. — A man who forced a woman to place her hand on his groin has been arrested, University of Maryland police said.

The incident happened on Sunday afternoon when a female UMD student was walking along Fieldhouse Drive approaching the Stamp Student Union. Police said a man placed his arm around the student.

He then grabbed the woman's hand and placed it on his groin area. Police said the student pulled her hand away and ran way from the man.

Police searched the area and found the man inside of the bookstore at the Stamp Student Union. They learned he was not a UMD student.

Patrick Craig Locke, 26, of DC, was arrested and charged with fourth-degree sex offense (unlawful touching), second-degree assault and school trespassing/refusing to leave building.