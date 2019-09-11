WASHINGTON — D.C. police are looking for a missing 37-year-old man from Northwest.

Juan Lanza was last seen in the 6100 block of 16th Street Northwest on Thursday.

Police described Lanza as a 6-foot-4 Hispanic male. He's 240 lbs with blond hair and brown eyes. Police don't know what he might be wearing.

RELATED: FOUND: 15-year-old missing girl found in Falls Church

Officials are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Lanza to call (202) 727-9099.

RELATED: AMBER ALERT: Hundreds searching for missing 5-year-old Jacksonville girl

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.