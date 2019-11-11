PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — Police are looking for a man missing from Manassas, Virginia.

Fox Chambers, 37, was last seen in the 1040 block of Balls Ford Road in the Manassas area Monday around 11 a.m.

Police said Chambers made "concerning statements" before leaving. He's possibly in a black Dodge Charger with Virginia license plates: 718899.

He's believed to be missing under voluntary circumstances and may need help, which qualified him as an endangered persons, police said.

RELATED: CRITICAL MISSING: 15-year-old boy from Northeast

Chambers lives in Centreville, Virginia. He's described as a white male who's 5-foot-11 and weighs 180 lbs with blue eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, dark blue pants and black shoes

Police are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to call (703) 792-6500, or your local police department.

RELATED: Police locate 17-year-old boy with Autism

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.